Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSE

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Orlando Magic (26-28) host the Atlanta Hawks (25-28) at Kia Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025. The Hawks are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 220.5 -225 +188

Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (72.1%)

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Magic are 25-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 53 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 22 times out of 53 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 53 opportunities (58.5%).

Orlando sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-10-0) than it does in road games (10-19-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Magic hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 25 opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 29 opportunities (41.4%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread on the road (14-15-0) than at home (11-13-0) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (66.7%, 16 of 24) compared to on the road (51.7%, 15 of 29).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 25 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 62.6% from the floor.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.2 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young gives the Hawks 23.5 points, 3.2 boards and 11.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Hawks are getting 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks are receiving 9.4 points, 9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

