Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Preview: Series Odds, Player Props

The Orlando Magic (47-35) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34) in the First-Round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Eastern Conference foes split the regular season series 2-2 and will now partake in a best-of-seven series. Cleveland owns home court advantage as the 4 seed, with Game 1 tipping off Saturday, April 20th from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Playoffs Betting

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds: Moneyline, Total Games, and Correct Score

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds: Player Props

Most Total Points: Donovan Mitchell (-200) Paolo Banchero (+300) Franz Wagner (+1200) Darius Garland (+1500)

Most Total Assists: Darius Garland (-165) Donovan Mitchell (+360) Paolo Banchero (+400) Franz Wagner (+1900)

Most Total Made 3's: Donovan Mitchell (-105) Max Strus (+500) Darius Garland (+500) Jalen Suggs (+550)

Most Total Rebounds: Jarrett Allen (-210) Evan Mobley (+280) Wendell Carter Jr. (+1100) Paolo Banchero (+1200)



Magic vs. Cavaliers Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings, pace, and shot distribution via DunksAndThrees.

Orlando Magic: nERD: 57.0 (12th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 112.7 (22nd) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 111.2 (3rd) Pace: 97.2 (26th) Against-the-Spread Record: 51-31 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 39.2% (1st) - 64.6% (10th) Mid: 24.0% (5th) - 39.2% (29th) 3PT: 36.9% (26th) - 35.2% (24th)

Cleveland Cavaliers: nERD: 58.8 (T-10th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 114.6 (18th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.6 (7th) Pace: 97.5 (24th) Against-the-Spread Record: 39-42-1 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 35.4% (12th) - 63.2% (17th) Mid: 22.4% (2nd) - 44.8% (8th) 3PT: 42.2% (7th) - 36.7% (15th)



Magic vs. Cavaliers Analysis

Orlando and Cleveland are both outside the top 10 in terms of NBA Championship odds, with the Cavaliers 12th at +4200 to win the title and Orlando 17th at +16000.

Still, both teams flirted with 50 wins during the regular season, and they split the season series 2-2. Just a single game separated them in the standings, so this has the makings of a tightly contested series.

Orlando Magic

The Magic are making their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season. They haven't advanced past the first round since 2009-10, so this is somewhat uncharted territory for the fifth-youngest team in the NBA.

Offensively, the Magic thrive inside the paint but struggle to space the floor and hit outside shots. They attack the rim early and often, attempting the highest percentage of shots at the rim (39.2%) and leading the NBA in free throw attempts per game (24.4). On the flip side, they finished in the bottom 10 in three-point attempt rate (36.9%) and efficiency (35.2%). On top of that, the Magic turned the ball over at the fifth-highest rate (15.0%).

Forwards Paolo Banchero (22.6 points per game) and Franz Wagner (19.7) carried the load offensively. Notably, Banchero went for 42 points in a December date with Cleveland. His scoring dropped post-All-Star break, but the 21-year-old remains the catalyst behind Orlando's offense -- though six Orlando players cracked double-digit scoring on the year.

Jalen Suggs really stepped up after the All-Star break, averaging 13.0 points per game and ranking 10th in defensive wins shared (.139). He also led the Magic in made threes per game (2.0) and three-point field goal percentage (39.7%).

In Suggs and Jonathan Isaac -- who led the league in defensive rating (102.1) -- Orlando has two of the best individual defenders in the sport. Those two played a huge role in the Magic's third-rated defense -- one that held Cleveland to 112.5 points per game in four regular season meetings.

The Magic finished in the top 10 in offensive rebound rate (29.7%) and total rebound rate (51.5%), too. Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. both averaged 6.9 rebounds per game, with Carter upping his average to 7.4 after the All-Star break.

Orlando has the defensive to hang with Cleveland, but they'll need to find a way to hurt the Cavs from deep to win the series. We also can't dismiss the possibility that Banchero -- last year's first overall pick -- continues his ascent to superstardom.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are looking to bounce back from last year's disastrous playoff performance. They earned the 4 seed last year, too, but were eliminated after five games by the New York Knicks.

Cleveland plays an analytically-sound brand of basketball. They take mid-range shots at the second-lowest rate in the league, instead prioritizing shots at the rim and beyond the arc. They didn't make those with great efficiency, though we can't say the Cavs lack high-end scorers.

Donovan Mitchell again led the team in scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game. Mitchell, Darius Garland (18.0 points per game) and Evan Mobley (15.7) failed to crack 60 games played during the regular season, though the latter two are fully healthy ahead of the postseason. Mitchell's status is less clear -- he appeared in just eight of the team's final 24 games, although he did close out the season by playing 34-plus minutes in four April appearances.

Mitchell and Garland were the focal points in Cleveland's regular season meetings with Orlando. They each missed one of the four games, but Mitchell averaged 27.3 points and Garland chipped in 26.7. Cleveland went 2-1 against the Magic with Mitchell in the lineup, and Spida shot just 6 of 18 in the one loss.

Notably, the Cavs were just 15th in total rebound rate (50.1%). The Knicks brutalized the Cavs inside during the 2022-23 playoffs, so Jarrett Allen (10.5 rebounds per game) will play a deciding role. He helped Cleveland out-rebound Orlando in three of four regular season meetings.

The Cavs are rightful favorites in this series, but last year's no-show against New York is a reminder that playoff basketball is a different animal. Mitchell's health is a real question mark, although offseason addition Max Strus figures to play a big role regardless of Mitchell's status.

