Magic vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and CHSN

The Orlando Magic (29-34) host the Chicago Bulls (24-38) after losing four straight home games. The Magic are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 219.

Magic vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -7.5 219 -300 +245

Magic vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (72%)

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Magic are 29-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 28-32-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 24 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 62 chances.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 32 of 62 set point totals (51.6%).

Orlando has a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-15-0) than it does on the road (11-19-0).

At home, the Magic eclipse the over/under 36.4% of the time (12 of 33 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 40% of games (12 of 30).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.455, 15-17-1 record) than on the road (.448, 13-15-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, 18 of 33) compared to on the road (48.3%, 14 of 29).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25 points, 5.6 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze averages 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Paolo Banchero averages 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 assists and 7.5 boards.

Anthony Black is averaging 9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.1 points for the Bulls, plus 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Bulls are receiving 18.4 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Coby White.

The Bulls get 12.3 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Jalen Smith averages 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

