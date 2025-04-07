Ludvig Aberg Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Ludvig Aberg 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Aberg's odds to win the Masters are set at +1600, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for fourth and suggests an implied probability of 5.9%.

Ludvig Aberg Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Aberg has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 2

Yes, it's just one start for Aberg, but he nearly made history by winning his Masters debut.

He did finish four shots behind Scottie Scheffler but cleared everyone else by three shots while leading the field in strokes gained: putting.

His 70.25 scoring average was accompanied by three under-par rounds.

Ludvig Aberg Recent Results

Aberg missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and THE PLAYERS Championship, giving him two straight missed cuts entering the Masters.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 Valero Texas Open PGA CUT 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA CUT 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T22 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA 1 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA WD 1/25/25 Farmers Insurance Open PGA T42 1/5/25 The Sentry PGA T5

Ludvig Aberg 2025 Key Stats

Here are Aberg's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 0.25 70th SG: Tee-to-Green 0.37 56th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.58 9th SG: Approach the Green 0.00 99th SG: Around-the-Green -0.20 141st SG: Putting -0.13 120th Driving Distance 306.9 36th View Full Table ChevronDown

