LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The LSU Tigers are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

LSU vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-375) | Mississippi State: (+290)

LSU: (-375) | Mississippi State: (+290) Spread: LSU: -9.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +9.5 (-105)

LSU: -9.5 (-115) | Mississippi State: +9.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

LSU has no wins against the spread this year.

Every LSU game has hit the over this season.

Mississippi State has one win against the spread this year.

No Mississippi State game has hit the over this year.

LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.4%)

LSU vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is an underdog by 9.5 points versus LSU. Mississippi State is -105 to cover the spread, and LSU is -115.

LSU vs Mississippi State Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for LSU-Mississippi State on September 16, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

LSU vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mississippi State-LSU, Mississippi State is the underdog at +290, and LSU is -375.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

The Tigers had an average implied point total of 33.1 last season, which is 1.1 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (32).

Last year, LSU put up more than 32 points in seven games.

The 34.2-point average implied total last season for the Bulldogs is 12.2 more points than the team's 22-point implied total in this matchup.

