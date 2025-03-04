Loyola (MD) vs Lehigh Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 8 seed Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League) will hit the court in the Patriot League tournament against the No. 9 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League), Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Arena: Reitz Arena

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh win (51.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Loyola (MD) (-1.5) versus Lehigh on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lehigh has put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Loyola (MD) (4-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Lehigh (9-7) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (56.2%).

The Greyhounds have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-7-0) than they have in home games (4-8-0).

The Mountain Hawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). On the road, it is .438 (7-9-0).

Loyola (MD)'s record against the spread in conference games is 8-10-0.

Lehigh is 8-10-0 against the spread in Patriot League play this season.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Loyola (MD) has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Greyhounds have won five of 11 games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Lehigh has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Lehigh has gone 4-12 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Mountain Hawks have a 3-12 record (winning just 20% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Loyola (MD) has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Loyola (MD) vs. Lehigh Head-to-Head Comparison

Loyola (MD) averages 68.8 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (149th in college basketball). It has a -60 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Milos Ilic's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 337th in college basketball.

Lehigh scores 70.2 points per game (280th in college basketball) and allows 71.2 (156th in college basketball) for a -29 scoring differential overall.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney's 14.3 points per game paces Lehigh and ranks 337th in the country.

The Greyhounds are 269th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.9 their opponents average.

Ilic tops the Greyhounds with 7.4 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball play).

The 28.7 rebounds per game the Mountain Hawks accumulate rank 334th in the country, 3.8 fewer than the 32.5 their opponents pull down.

Hank Alvey paces the Mountain Hawks with 4.6 rebounds per game (753rd in college basketball).

Loyola (MD) ranks 285th in college basketball by averaging 91.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 215th in college basketball, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Mountain Hawks' 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 206th in college basketball, and the 96.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 258th in college basketball.

