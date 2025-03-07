Loyola Marymount vs San Diego Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Loyola Marymount Lions (16-14, 8-10 WCC) will hit the court in the WCC tournament against the No. 11 seed San Diego Toreros (6-26, 2-16 WCC), Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Loyola Marymount win (74.2%)

Loyola Marymount is a 7.5-point favorite over San Diego on Friday and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Loyola Marymount has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego is 17-14-0 ATS this year.

San Diego covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Loyola Marymount covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (33.3%).

The Lions have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-8-0) than they have in road games (4-7-0).

This year, the Toreros are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Against the spread, in conference play, Loyola Marymount is 8-10-0 this season.

Against the spread in WCC action, San Diego is 12-7-0 this year.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego: Moneyline Betting Stats

Loyola Marymount has won in 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Lions have been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

San Diego has won 8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-23).

The Toreros have played in 16 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer without earning a win.

Loyola Marymount has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Loyola Marymount scores 70.1 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and gives up 70.7 (143rd in college basketball) for a -20 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell paces Loyola Marymount, averaging 13.6 points per game (428th in college basketball).

San Diego is being outscored by nine points per game, with a -289 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and allows 79 per outing (339th in college basketball).

Tony Duckett's team-leading 10.2 points per game rank him 1014th in the country.

The Lions average 31.1 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 34.5 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Jevon Porter averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 145th in college basketball) to lead the Lions.

The Toreros lose the rebound battle by three boards on average. They record 31 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 34.

Steven Jamerson II's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Toreros and rank 73rd in the nation.

Loyola Marymount ranks 272nd in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 180th in college basketball defensively with 93.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Toreros rank 345th in college basketball with 87.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 314th defensively with 98.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!