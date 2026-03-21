Louisville vs. Michigan State Predictions: Best Bets, Odds and Player Props for NCAAB

2 Best Bets and Player Prop Bets for Louisville vs Michigan State Round of 32

The NCAA Tournament continues with a tightly lined matchup between Louisville (6) and Michigan State (3) — one of the most competitive games on Saturday’s slate.

With a spread under two possessions and a total in the 150 range, this game sets up well for both spread betting and player props tied to usage and minutes.

Let’s break down the best bets and top player props for Louisville vs. Michigan State.

Louisville vs. Michigan State Odds

Spread: Michigan State -4.5 (-110)

Michigan State -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Louisville +162 / Michigan State -196

Louisville +162 / Michigan State -196 Total: 150.5

Betting Preview

This matchup features two teams with contrasting strengths:

Michigan State: Defense, structure, and physicality

Defense, structure, and physicality Louisville: Offensive balance and shot-making

With a relatively tight spread, this game projects to stay competitive deep into the second half — which is key for both spread value and prop volume.

Best Bet #1: Louisville +4.5 (-110)

This is one of the strongest underdog spots on the board.

Why Louisville can cover:

Balanced scoring across multiple starters

Ability to generate offense in both transition and half-court sets

Michigan State’s offense can struggle to create separation

In a game likely decided late, getting +4.5 provides valuable margin — especially with Louisville’s ability to keep pace.

Best Bet: Louisville +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Louisville @ Michigan State Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Over 150.5 (-115)

While Michigan State prefers a more controlled style, this total is still within reach.

Why the over makes sense:

Competitive spread → starters play heavy minutes

Louisville’s offense increases pace compared to Michigan State’s typical games

Late-game fouling scenarios can push totals higher

If this game stays within one or two possessions late, scoring should extend beyond expectation.

Best Bet: Over 150.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Louisville @ Michigan State Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Player Props

J. Hadley (Louisville) — Over Points

Role: Starting forward

Why this works:

Primary scorer

High usage in competitive games

Will be relied on for shot creation late

In tight tournament games, lead forwards tend to take over offensively — especially in closing stretches.

Best Bet: Hadley Over Points

J'Vonne Hadley (LOU) - Total Points J'Vonne Hadley (LOU) Over @ J'Vonne Hadley (LOU) Under Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ryan Conwell (Louisville) — Over 3-Point Field Goals

Role: Starting wing (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Strong perimeter shooter

Michigan State’s defense may collapse inside, opening perimeter looks

Louisville’s offense generates catch-and-shoot opportunities

If Louisville keeps pace, Conwell should see multiple clean looks from deep.

Best Bet: Conwell Over 3-Point Field Goals

Jeremy Fears (Michigan State) — Over Assists

Role: Starting point guard (Rotowire confirmed)

Why this works:

Primary facilitator in Michigan State’s offense

High assist potential in a competitive game

Ball movement increases against balanced defenses

Assist props tend to be more stable in games with tight spreads and full minutes.

Best Bet: Fears Over Assists

Same Game Parlay Idea

Louisville +4.5 (-110)

Over 150.5 (-115)

Hadley Over Points

This parlay aligns with a competitive, higher-scoring game script.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the most balanced matchups on the slate and a strong target for both spread betting and player props.

The key angles:

Tight spread → value on underdog

Competitive game → strong prop volume

Guard-driven offenses → points + assists opportunities

Best Bets Recap

Louisville +4.5 (-110)

Over 150.5 (-115)

Best Player Props Recap

Hadley Over Points

Ryan Conwell Over 3PT Made

Jeremy Fears Over Assists

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.