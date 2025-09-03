Louisville vs James Madison Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Friday in college football, the Louisville Cardinals are up against the James Madison Dukes.

Louisville vs James Madison Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-610) | James Madison: (+430)

Louisville: (-610) | James Madison: (+430) Spread: Louisville: -13.5 (-110) | James Madison: +13.5 (-110)

Louisville: -13.5 (-110) | James Madison: +13.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs James Madison Betting Trends

Louisville hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Louisville is winless ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of one Louisville games have gone over the point total this season.

James Madison has but one win versus the spread this season.

One of James Madison's one games has gone over the point total.

Louisville vs James Madison Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (81.5%)

Louisville vs James Madison Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 13.5 points over James Madison. Louisville is -110 to cover the spread, with James Madison being -110.

Louisville vs James Madison Over/Under

Louisville versus James Madison on Sept. 5 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisville vs James Madison Moneyline

Louisville is the favorite, -610 on the moneyline, while James Madison is a +430 underdog.

Louisville vs. James Madison Points Insights

The Cardinals had an average implied point total of 32.4 last season, which is 3.6 points lower than their implied total in Friday's game (36).

The Dukes' average implied point total last season (33.3 points) is 11.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (22 points).

Louisville vs. James Madison Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

