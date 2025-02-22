Louisville vs Florida State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Louisville Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC) will try to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) on February 22, 2025 at KFC Yum! Center.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (85%)

Louisville is a 13.5-point favorite over Florida State on Saturday and the total is set at 151.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Louisville vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida State has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this year.

At home, the Cardinals have a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-1-0).

Against the spread, the Seminoles have been better at home (9-5-0) than away (2-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Louisville is 11-4-0 this season.

Florida State has six wins against the spread in 15 ACC games this season.

Louisville vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Cardinals have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -1205 or better on the moneyline.

Florida State has won three of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Seminoles have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +720 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 92.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisville vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +274 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and is giving up 69 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

Chucky Hepburn is 259th in the nation with a team-high 15 points per game.

Florida State is outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allows 70.7 per contest (145th in college basketball).

Florida State's leading scorer, Jamir Watkins, ranks 81st in the nation, scoring 17.9 points per game.

The Cardinals rank 27th in the country at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

J'Vonne Hadley averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 146th in college basketball) to lead the Cardinals.

The Seminoles average 32 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Malique Ewin's eight rebounds per game lead the Seminoles and rank 63rd in college basketball.

Louisville averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and allows 88.2 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

The Seminoles rank 226th in college basketball averaging 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 73rd, allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions.

