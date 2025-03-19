Louisville vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 8-seed Louisville Cardinals (27-7) take the court against the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-10) on Thursday at Rupp Arena. The matchup tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Game time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Louisville vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (61.2%)

Louisville is a 2.5-point favorite against Creighton on Thursday and the total has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Louisville vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Creighton has put together a 21-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Louisville (13-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Creighton (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

This season, the Bluejays are 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-2-0 ATS (.818).

Louisville vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 21-3 when favored by -148 or better by bookmakers this year.

Creighton has put together a 4-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Bluejays have a record of 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (37.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 59.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Louisville vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +329 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.6 points per game (68th in college basketball) and allows 68.9 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Terrence Edwards' team-leading 16.6 points per game ranks 149th in the country.

Creighton puts up 75.2 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (97th in college basketball). It has a +194 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's team-leading 19.4 points per game rank him 31st in the country.

The Cardinals average 34.8 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

J'Vonne Hadley leads the Cardinals with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball play).

The Bluejays grab 34.7 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 31.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Kalkbrenner averages 8.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) to lead the Bluejays.

Louisville's 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 60th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 59th in college basketball.

The Bluejays rank 99th in college basketball with 98.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 123rd defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

