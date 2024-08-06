2024 Louisville Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The 22nd-ranked team in the nation, the Louisville Cardinals are 1-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Louisville 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Austin Peay Aug. 31 W 62-0 - - 2 Jacksonville State Sept. 7 - Cardinals (-28.5) 56.5 4 Georgia Tech Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Notre Dame Sept. 28 - Fighting Irish (-9.5) 48.5 6 SMU Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Virginia Oct. 12 - - - 8 Miami (FL) Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Louisville Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cardinals won 62-0 over the Austin Peay Governors. Against the Governors, Tyler Shough led the Cards with 232 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for four TDs and no interceptions. In the ground game, Isaac Brown took five carries for 123 yards (24.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for nine yards in the passing game. Ja'Corey Brooks grabbed seven balls for 83 yards (averaging 11.9 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Governors.

Louisville Betting Insights (2023)

Louisville won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, seven Cardinals games hit the over.

Louisville was favored on the moneyline 11 total times last season. They finished 8-3 in those games.

Check out even more in-depth analysis about Louisville on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Louisville Cardinals on FanDuel today!