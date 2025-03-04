Louisiana vs UL Monroe Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 11 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-20, 8-10 Sun Belt) square off against the No. 14 seed UL Monroe Warhawks (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt tournament Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisiana win (57.9%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Louisiana-UL Monroe outing (in which Louisiana is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

UL Monroe has compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

Louisiana hasn't covered the spread as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season, while UL Monroe covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns sport a worse record against the spread (5-11-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-4-0).

The Warhawks have the same winning percentage against the spread (.357) at home (5-9-0 record) and on the road (5-9-0) this season.

Louisiana's record against the spread in conference action is 9-9-0.

UL Monroe's Sun Belt record against the spread is 7-11-0.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisiana has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns have played as a favorite of -230 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

UL Monroe has been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. UL Monroe has finished 4-22 in those games.

The Warhawks are 2-19 (winning only 9.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisiana has a -237 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. It is putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 350th in college basketball and is allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil's 13.8 points per game lead Louisiana and are 405th in the nation.

UL Monroe's -208 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (308th in college basketball) while giving up 75.6 per outing (287th in college basketball).

Jalen Bolden leads UL Monroe, recording 12.9 points per game (545th in college basketball).

The Ragin' Cajuns lose the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. They collect 27.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 352nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 35.3 per contest.

El Moutaouakkil is 539th in college basketball action with 5.2 rebounds per game to lead the Ragin' Cajuns.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Warhawks accumulate rank 94th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 34.3.

Makai Willis paces the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

Louisiana ranks 348th in college basketball by averaging 86.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 280th in college basketball, allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Warhawks rank 345th in college basketball with 87.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 254th defensively with 95.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

