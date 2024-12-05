Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Championship Game 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Louisiana vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-205) | Marshall: (+168)

Louisiana: (-205) | Marshall: (+168) Spread: Louisiana: -5.5 (-114) | Marshall: +5.5 (-106)

Louisiana: -5.5 (-114) | Marshall: +5.5 (-106) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Louisiana vs Marshall Betting Trends

Louisiana has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Louisiana is 5-3.

This season, six of Louisiana's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Marshall is 11-1-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been six Marshall games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (67.7%)

Louisiana vs Marshall Point Spread

Marshall is the underdog by 5.5 points against Louisiana. Marshall is -114 to cover the spread, and Louisiana is -106.

Louisiana vs Marshall Over/Under

Louisiana versus Marshall, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 56.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Louisiana vs Marshall Moneyline

Louisiana is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Marshall is a +168 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana 35.6 15 22.8 46 56.6 12 Marshall 31.9 37 24.8 67 53.8 12

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Stadium: Cajun Field

