Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Championship Game 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Louisiana vs Marshall Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisiana: (-205) | Marshall: (+168)
- Spread: Louisiana: -5.5 (-114) | Marshall: +5.5 (-106)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Louisiana vs Marshall Betting Trends
- Louisiana has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.
- Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Louisiana is 5-3.
- This season, six of Louisiana's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Marshall is 11-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Marshall is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been six Marshall games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.
Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (67.7%)
Louisiana vs Marshall Point Spread
Marshall is the underdog by 5.5 points against Louisiana. Marshall is -114 to cover the spread, and Louisiana is -106.
Louisiana vs Marshall Over/Under
Louisiana versus Marshall, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 56.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Louisiana vs Marshall Moneyline
Louisiana is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Marshall is a +168 underdog.
Louisiana vs. Marshall Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisiana
|35.6
|15
|22.8
|46
|56.6
|12
|Marshall
|31.9
|37
|24.8
|67
|53.8
|12
Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stadium: Cajun Field
