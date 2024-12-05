menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Championship Game 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Championship Game 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisiana vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisiana: (-205) | Marshall: (+168)
  • Spread: Louisiana: -5.5 (-114) | Marshall: +5.5 (-106)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Louisiana vs Marshall Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.
  • Against the spread as 5.5-point or better favorites, Louisiana is 5-3.
  • This season, six of Louisiana's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Marshall is 11-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • Marshall is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • There have been six Marshall games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (67.7%)

Louisiana vs Marshall Point Spread

Marshall is the underdog by 5.5 points against Louisiana. Marshall is -114 to cover the spread, and Louisiana is -106.

Louisiana vs Marshall Over/Under

Louisiana versus Marshall, on Dec. 7, has an over/under of 56.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Louisiana vs Marshall Moneyline

Louisiana is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Marshall is a +168 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisiana35.61522.84656.612
Marshall31.93724.86753.812

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Cajun Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup