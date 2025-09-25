Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Louisiana vs Marshall Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisiana: (-118) | Marshall: (-102)
- Spread: Louisiana: -1.5 (-105) | Marshall: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Louisiana vs Marshall Betting Trends
- Louisiana hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- Louisiana has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.
- Two of Louisiana's three games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Marshall is 3-1-0 this year.
- Marshall has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this year.
- Two Marshall games (of four) have gone over the point total this year.
Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (55.4%)
Louisiana vs Marshall Point Spread
Louisiana is a 1.5-point favorite against Marshall. Louisiana is -105 to cover the spread, and Marshall is -115.
Louisiana vs Marshall Over/Under
The over/under for Louisiana-Marshall on Sept. 27 is 46.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Louisiana vs Marshall Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Louisiana-Marshall, Louisiana is the favorite at -118, and Marshall is -102.
Louisiana vs. Marshall Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisiana
|21.8
|100
|27.5
|107
|48.8
|4
|Marshall
|26.8
|76
|25.3
|90
|50.0
|4
Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
