NCAAF

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Saturday slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Louisiana vs Marshall Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisiana: (-118) | Marshall: (-102)
  • Spread: Louisiana: -1.5 (-105) | Marshall: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Louisiana vs Marshall Betting Trends

  • Louisiana hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
  • Louisiana has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.
  • Two of Louisiana's three games have gone over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Marshall is 3-1-0 this year.
  • Marshall has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Two Marshall games (of four) have gone over the point total this year.

Louisiana vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (55.4%)

Louisiana vs Marshall Point Spread

Louisiana is a 1.5-point favorite against Marshall. Louisiana is -105 to cover the spread, and Marshall is -115.

Louisiana vs Marshall Over/Under

The over/under for Louisiana-Marshall on Sept. 27 is 46.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Louisiana vs Marshall Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisiana-Marshall, Louisiana is the favorite at -118, and Marshall is -102.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisiana21.810027.510748.84
Marshall26.87625.39050.04

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.

