Los Angeles Rams Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

As of Nov. 22, the Los Angeles Rams' moneyline odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +7000. In terms of making the postseason, the Rams sport +360 odds.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Los Angeles Rams futures insights you need to know.

Rams Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000)

+7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)

+3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +360 (Bet $100 to win $360)

+360 (Bet $100 to win $360) Odds to Win the NFC West: +500 (Bet $100 to win $500)

Rams Stats Insights

The Rams rank 17th in total offense (336 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (350.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

On offense, the Rams rank 21st in the NFL with 21.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (350.6 points allowed per contest).

Los Angeles ranks seventh in pass offense (240.6 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (223.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Rams rank 26th in run offense (95.4 rushing yards per game) and 18th in run defense (127.3 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

Los Angeles is averaging a 33.9% third-down percentage on offense (27th in the NFL), and ranks 16th on the other side of the ball with a 37.9% third-down conversion rate allowed.

The Rams rank 15th in offensive yards per play (5.7) and 26th in yards per play allowed (6) this year.

With 15 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), Los Angeles (+4) has the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Rams Betting Insights

The Rams are 16th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+7000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Rams' Super Bowl odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 14th-smallest change.

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.

With odds of +360, the Rams have been given a 21.7% chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Rams Leaders

Matthew Stafford has recorded 2,557 yards (255.7 ypg) on 232-of-349 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has 750 rushing yards on 191 carries with eight touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp's team-high 488 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 66 targets) with four touchdowns.

Tutu Atwell has put together a 393-yard season, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

Byron Young has racked up 6.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Jaylen McCollough leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 19 tackles and four passes defended.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl