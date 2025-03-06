Lipscomb vs Queens Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 1 seed Lipscomb Bisons (23-9, 14-4 ASUN) and the No. 6 seed Queens Royals (19-13, 11-7 ASUN) play in the ASUN tournament Thursday at Allen Arena, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lipscomb vs. Queens Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Allen Arena

Lipscomb vs. Queens Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lipscomb win (94.1%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Thursday's Lipscomb-Queens spread (Lipscomb -10.5) or total (146.5 points).

Lipscomb vs. Queens: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lipscomb has covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Queens has put together a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Lipscomb is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Queens racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

The Bisons have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). They have covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and eight times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Royals' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).

Lipscomb is 9-10-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in ASUN action, Queens is 11-8-0 this year.

Lipscomb vs. Queens: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lipscomb has been victorious in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bisons have come away with a win 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -549 or better on the moneyline.

Queens has compiled a 5-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +400 or longer, the Royals have gone 1-3 (25%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 84.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Lipscomb vs. Queens Head-to-Head Comparison

Lipscomb has a +391 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and is allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

Jacob Ognacevic ranks 14th in college basketball with a team-leading 20.3 points per game.

Queens outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and conceding 73.9 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and has a +88 scoring differential.

Leo Colimerio's team-leading 14.0 points per game rank him 376th in the country.

The Bisons win the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. They are pulling down 33.3 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.2 per outing.

Ognacevic tops the team with 8.0 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball action).

The Royals average 34.0 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Malcolm Wilson paces the team with 5.4 rebounds per game (468th in college basketball).

Lipscomb ranks 20th in college basketball with 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th in college basketball defensively with 88.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Royals' 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 165th in college basketball, and the 92.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 162nd in college basketball.

