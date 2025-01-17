Lions vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18

The Detroit Lions versus the Washington Commanders is on the NFL schedule for Saturday.

Lions vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (68.4%)

Lions vs Commanders Point Spread

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -105 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Commanders Over/Under

A total of 55.5 points has been set for the Lions-Commanders matchup on Jan. 18, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Lions vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lions-Commanders, Detroit is the favorite at -500, and Washington is +385 playing on the road.

Lions vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 12-5-0 this season.

The Lions have won twice ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or more this year.

This season, 10 of the Lions' 17 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Commanders were 10-7-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.

There were 11 Commanders games (out of 17) that went over the total in the regular season, and zero (of one) in the playoffs.

