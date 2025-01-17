FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Lions vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Detroit Lions versus the Washington Commanders is on the NFL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (68.4%)

Lions vs Commanders Point Spread

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Lions are -115 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -105 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Commanders Over/Under

A total of 55.5 points has been set for the Lions-Commanders matchup on Jan. 18, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Lions vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lions-Commanders, Detroit is the favorite at -500, and Washington is +385 playing on the road.

Lions vs Commanders Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Detroit is 12-5-0 this season.
  • The Lions have won twice ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or more this year.
  • This season, 10 of the Lions' 17 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Commanders were 10-7-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.
  • There were 11 Commanders games (out of 17) that went over the total in the regular season, and zero (of one) in the playoffs.

Lions vs Commanders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-500) | WAS: (+385)
  • Spread: DET: -8.5 (-115) | WAS: +8.5 (-105)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

