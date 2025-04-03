NHL
Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Senators Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (44-25-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (39-29-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-125)
|Senators (+104)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (63.9%)
Lightning vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Lightning. The Senators are -240 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +190.
Lightning vs Senators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Senators on April 3, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Lightning vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Lightning, Ottawa is the underdog at +104, and Tampa Bay is -125 playing on the road.