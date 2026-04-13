NHL
Lightning vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
The NHL's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (49-25-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (41-30-9)
- Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-192)
|Red Wings (+158)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (66.9%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +134.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- Lightning versus Red Wings on April 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Lightning, Detroit is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing at home.