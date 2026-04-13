Lightning vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (49-25-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (41-30-9)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-192) Red Wings (+158) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (66.9%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +134.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

Lightning versus Red Wings on April 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Lightning, Detroit is the underdog at +158, and Tampa Bay is -192 playing at home.

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