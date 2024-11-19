Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Penguins Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-142)
|Penguins (+118)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (53.7%)
Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Lightning are +158 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -196.
Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Lightning-Penguins on November 19 is 6.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.