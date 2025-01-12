Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

In NHL action on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-15-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-18-8)

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Penguins (+122) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (53.4%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Penguins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +160.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Penguins matchup on January 12 has been set at 6.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!