Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-126) Panthers (+105) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (58.8%)

Prediction: Lightning win (58.8%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +198.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

Lightning versus Panthers, on April 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

The Lightning vs Panthers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -126 favorite, while Florida is a +105 underdog on the road.

