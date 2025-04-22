NHL
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-126)
|Panthers (+105)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.8%)
Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Panthers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +198.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Panthers, on April 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Panthers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -126 favorite, while Florida is a +105 underdog on the road.