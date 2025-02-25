NHL
Lightning vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Oilers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (32-20-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-19-4)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-110)
|Oilers (-110)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Lightning vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (66.1%)
Lightning vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Oilers are +220 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Lightning vs Oilers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Oilers matchup on February 25, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Lightning vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Oilers moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -110 favorite, while Edmonton is a -110 underdog on the road.