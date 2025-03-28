FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Islanders Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-5) vs. New York Islanders (32-29-10)
  • Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-220)Islanders (+180)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (73%)

Lightning vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +118.

Lightning vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Islanders game on March 29 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Lightning vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -220 favorite at home.

