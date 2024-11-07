menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-8-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-196)Flyers (+162)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Flyers are -160 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +130.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Flyers game on November 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -196 favorite at home.

