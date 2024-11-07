Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-8-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-196)
|Flyers (+162)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Flyers are -160 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +130.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Lightning-Flyers game on November 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -196 favorite at home.