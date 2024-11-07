Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-8-1)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-196) Flyers (+162) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Flyers are -160 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +130.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

The Lightning-Flyers game on November 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -196 favorite at home.

