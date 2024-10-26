menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3) vs. Washington Capitals (5-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-162)Capitals (+134)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.3%)

Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Capitals are -182 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +150.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Capitals on October 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup