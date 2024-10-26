Lightning vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Capitals Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3) vs. Washington Capitals (5-1)

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-162) Capitals (+134) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (58.3%)

Lightning vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Capitals are -182 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +150.

Lightning vs Capitals Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Capitals on October 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Lightning vs Capitals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!