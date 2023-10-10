Liberty vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Liberty Flames versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks is on the college football schedule for Tuesday.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-275) | Jacksonville State: (+220)

Liberty: (-275) | Jacksonville State: (+220) Spread: Liberty: -6.5 (-120) | Jacksonville State: +6.5 (-102)

Liberty: -6.5 (-120) | Jacksonville State: +6.5 (-102) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Liberty hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, Liberty is 3-0 against the spread.

Two of four Liberty games have gone over the point total this season.

Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 3-1-0 this season.

Jacksonville State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of Jacksonville State's four games has gone over the point total.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (85%)

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Liberty is a 6.5-point favorite against Jacksonville State. Liberty is -120 to cover the spread, and Jacksonville State is -102.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

Liberty versus Jacksonville State, on October 10, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Liberty is a -275 favorite on the moneyline, while Jacksonville State is a +220 underdog.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Liberty 36.2 52 18 16 53.3 1 5 Jacksonville State 30.5 46 17.5 31 54.8 1 6

