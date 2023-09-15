Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Liberty Flames versus the Buffalo Bulls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Liberty vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-162) | Buffalo: (+134)

Liberty: (-162) | Buffalo: (+134) Spread: Liberty: -3.5 (104) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-128)

Liberty: -3.5 (104) | Buffalo: +3.5 (-128) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Liberty hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Liberty is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Liberty games have hit the over this year.

Buffalo has posted one win against the spread this season.

Buffalo has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Every Buffalo game has hit the over this year.

Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (73.2%)

Liberty vs Buffalo Point Spread

Buffalo is a 3.5-point underdog against Liberty. Buffalo is -128 to cover the spread, and Liberty is +104.

Liberty vs Buffalo Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Liberty-Buffalo on September 16, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Liberty vs Buffalo Moneyline

The Liberty vs Buffalo moneyline has Liberty as a -162 favorite, while Buffalo is a +134 underdog.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Points Insights

The Flames' average implied point total last season was 4.1 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (33.1 implied points on average compared to 29 implied points in this game).

Last season, Liberty scored more than 29 points in a game six times.

The 32.4-point average implied total last season for the Bulls is 6.4 more points than the team's 26-point implied total in this matchup.

