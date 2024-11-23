Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

Currently, the Las Vegas Raiders sport +100000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's Las Vegas Raiders futures odds.

Raiders Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

+10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000) Odds to Win the AFC West: +200000 (Bet $100 to win $200,000)

Raiders Stats Insights

The Raiders rank third-worst in total offense (285 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 327.8 yards allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (28.5 points allowed per game), the Raiders have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL by putting up 18.7 points per game.

Las Vegas is totaling 209.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. The defense ranks 11th, allowing 202.7 passing yards per game.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking worst with 75.2 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (125.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

Las Vegas is averaging a 36.2% third-down percentage on offense (24th in the NFL), and ranks 22nd on defense with a 41.3% third-down conversion rate allowed.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in offensive yards per play (5), but they've been better on defense, ranking 12th with 5.6 yards per play allowed.

Las Vegas has forced five total turnovers (32nd in NFL) this season and have turned it over 20 times (31st in NFL) for a turnover margin of -15, the worst in the league.

Raiders Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Raiders considerably higher (24th in the league) than the computer rankings do (30th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Raiders' Super Bowl odds down from +10000 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the fifth-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Raiders have a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Raiders Leaders

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,783 yards (198.1 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Alexander Mattison has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 320 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 245 yards (24.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Mattison is doubtful for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.

Brock Bowers' 706 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 89 times and has registered 70 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 458 yards, finding the end zone two times.

Maxx Crosby paces the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has 11.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Tre'von Moehrig-Woodard leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 71 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

