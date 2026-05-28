Lamine Yamal World Cup Golden Boot Odds, Analysis and Prediction

Lamine Yamal World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and the event is not short on star power.

Despite being only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has quickly established himself as one of the world's best players. What are his Golden Boot odds heading into the tournament, and what should you expect from Spain's star winger?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal Golden Boot Odds for the 2026 World Cup

Yamal enters the World Cup as the sixth-favorite in the Golden Boot market, with FanDuel Sportsbook's Golden Boot odds listing him at +2000. Here's the list of the players at the top of the market. The full Golden Boot odds market is available at FanDuel.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Lamine Yamal Golden Boot Analysis

Yamal is the most electrifying teenager on the planet heading into the 2026 World Cup, and he's listed at +2000 Golden Boot odds on FanDuel Sportsbook — longer odds than Mbappé (+600) and Kane (+700) but arguably the most intriguing value case in the market.

He posted 22 goals and 18 assists across 44 matches for Barcelona this season and finished as runner-up for the Ballon d'Or, the highest placement ever achieved by a teenager. He comes into this tournament off the back of his breakout moment at Euro 2024, where he was the driving creative force behind Spain's title run.

Spain are +460 tournament favorites heading into the World Cup, which means Yamal is almost certain to be playing in the knockout rounds and should have several games with which to rack up goals. Spain drew Group H with Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, a relatively favorable early draw that should give him room to contribute in the opening stages.

The main complications are health and positional. Yamal missed the stretch run of Barca's season due to injury. If he's not fully fit for Spain's opener, that obviously dings his Golden Boot outlook. As for his position, Yamal plays on the wing while Mikel Oyarzabal is the designated No. 9. Wingers sometimes miss out on goal-scoring chances, and Yamal may not take penalties -- both of which are negatives for Yamal.

At the same time, those negatives are mostly baked into the +2000 odds, and if Spain make a deep run, Yamal could walk away with the Golden Boot.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.