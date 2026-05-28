Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Golden Boot Odds, Analysis and Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and the event is not short on star power.

Cristiano Ronaldo has done just about everything possible in the game except lift the World Cup. This will likely be Ronaldo's final chance to capture a World Cup title. What are his Golden Boot odds heading into the tournament, and what should you expect from Portugal's star?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Odds for the 2026 World Cup

Yamal enters the World Cup as the sixth-favorite in the Golden Boot market, with FanDuel Sportsbook's Golden Boot odds listing him at +2000. Here's the list of the players at the top of the market. The full Golden Boot odds market is available at FanDuel.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Analysis

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the 2026 World Cup is a story unlike any other in the history of the sport — he arrives at 41 years old, representing Portugal at a record sixth World Cup, and remains the country's designated penalty taker. He has scored in five different World Cups, a feat that speaks to a longevity and big-tournament mentality that defies every conventional expectation about elite athletes at this stage of a career.

He's listed at +2000 Golden Boot odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, reflecting the market's respect for his pedigree while acknowledging the significant questions that surround his role heading into the tournament.

Those questions are real — there is genuine uncertainty about whether Ronaldo will even start for Portugal under Roberto Martínez, with the manager having signaled a willingness to manage his minutes and lean on younger attacking talent. Portugal's squad is loaded with forward options, including Gonçalo Ramos, Rafael Leão, and Pedro Neto -- meaning Ronaldo is no longer the unquestioned focal point.

The penalty taker role as well as free-kick duties remain his clearest route to goals, and in a deep tournament run, it could keep him relevant in the scoring charts without requiring him to dominate for 90 minutes. Portugal are one of the best teams in the field, sporting +950 World Cup odds (sixth-best), so they definitely have what it takes to go deep into the tourney.

If CR7 holds down a starting spot for most of Portugal's matches and the team makes a run, Ronaldo is capable of churning out goals and pushing for the Golden Boot.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.