Kylian Mbappe World Cup Golden Boot Odds, Analysis and Prediction

Kylian Mbappe World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and the event is not short on star power.

Kylian Mbappe has already written an illustrious World Cup history, and he's only 27. What are his Golden Boot odds heading into the tournament, and what should you expect from France's star attacker?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot Odds for the 2026 World Cup

Mbappe enters the World Cup as the Golden Boot favorite, with FanDuel Sportsbook's Golden Boot odds listing him at +600. Here's the list of the players at the top of the market. The full Golden Boot odds market is available at FanDuel.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot Analysis

Kylian Mbappé enters the 2026 World Cup as the consensus favorite to win the Golden Boot, and he arrives as the reigning holder after winning the award in Qatar with eight goals, including three in the final — a haul that set the standard for this generation of strikers.

His eight-goal total in Qatar was the highest tally in 12 years, and he now comes in with arguably better club form and a more complete understanding of how to dominate in high-stakes environments. Heading into 2026, he has 12 World Cup goals in just 14 appearances, a rate that puts him among the most prolific scorers in the tournament's modern era.

The team backdrop is just as important as the individual — France are priced at +480 to win the tourney, making them second-favorites. That means Mbappé is likely to be playing deep into July, which is where Golden Boot races are ultimately decided. France's group draw is favorable, featuring Senegal, Norway, and Iraq, giving him a platform to build early momentum and a solid goal tally before the knockout rounds begin. He's also France's designated penalty taker, which is a significant edge in a market where margins between the top scorers tend to be razor-thin.

The expanded 48-team format means finalists will now play eight games instead of seven, adding another potential scoring opportunity for any team — and player — that goes the distance. The one legitimate concern is that France have enough attacking weapons that Mbappé won't need to carry the entire goal-scoring burden, which could theoretically cap his total. But history suggests he elevates when the stakes are highest, and he is listed at +600 on FanDuel Sportsbook as one of the clear market leaders alongside Harry Kane (+700).

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +480 and England at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.