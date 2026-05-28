Harry Kane World Cup Golden Boot Odds, Analysis and Prediction

Harry Kane World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and the event is not short on star power.

Harry Kane had a monster club season for Bayern Munich and enters the World Cup in excellent form. What are his Golden Boot odds heading into the tournament, and what should you expect from England's star striker?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Kane Golden Boot Odds for the 2026 World Cup

Kane enters the World Cup as the second-favorite in the Golden Boot market, with FanDuel Sportsbook's Golden Boot odds listing him at +700. Here's the list of the players at the top of the market. The full Golden Boot odds market is available at FanDuel.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Harry Kane Golden Boot Analysis

Harry Kane arrives at the 2026 World Cup as one of the most dangerous Golden Boot contenders in the field, and he's priced at +700 on FanDuel Sportsbook — just a tick behind Mbappé (+600) — reflecting just how seriously the market takes his chances. He is England's all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals, and his finishing remains as reliable as anyone's in world football heading into this tournament.

At club level, Kane averaged better than a goal per game in the Bundesliga this past campaign with 36 goals in 31 appearances, arriving to the 2026 World Cup in peak scoring form. He is England's penalty taker, which matters enormously in a competition where set-piece goals can swing the Golden Boot race by one or two tallies.

The expanded 48-team format gives finalists eight games to accumulate goals instead of the previous seven, and a deep England run would give Kane the volume of appearances he's never quite had at a major tournament. England's group draw against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama gives him a strong platform to start fast and build early separation from the chasing pack.

England are genuine contenders this cycle -- third-favorites at +600 -- so Kane combines elite goal-scoring ability with a good chance to make a deep run. He's an excellent Golden Boot bet.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.