Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 26th-ranked passing defense (254.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jackson's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jackson vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.02

19.02 Projected Passing Yards: 205.00

205.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.03

57.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jackson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 21.5 fantasy points per game (85.8 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Jackson has tallied 79.2 fantasy points (26.4 per game), as he's piled up 625 yards on 61-of-83 passing with four touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 182 rushing yards on 35 carries with four TDs.

The highlight of Jackson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, as he tallied 28.2 fantasy points by rushing for 101 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson let down his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 1, when he managed only 6.6 fantasy points -- 17-of-22 (77.3%), 169 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 38 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of Five players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Steelers this season.

