Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will match up with the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (287.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Jackson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jackson vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.70

21.70 Projected Passing Yards: 214.05

214.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.81

57.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 29.5 fantasy points in 2023 (14.8 per game), Jackson is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 30th overall.

Through two games this season, Jackson has connected on 41-of-55 passes for 406 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 29.5 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 92 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson connected on 72.7% of his passes for 237 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with 54 rushing yards on the ground, good for 22.9 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Colts Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.