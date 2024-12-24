Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked passing defense (200.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Wednesday at 4:30 PM ET.

Jackson vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.3

21.3 Projected Passing Yards: 223.29

223.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.65

1.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.14

55.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson is currently the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy, compiling 378.0 total fantasy points (25.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jackson has put up 82.0 fantasy points (27.3 per game), completing 59-of-84 passes for 734 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 166 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Jackson has posted 119.5 fantasy points (23.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,118 yards on 91-of-139 passing, with 13 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 227 rushing yards on 35 carries with one TD.

The peak of Jackson's fantasy season was a Week 15 performance against the New York Giants, when he tallied 36.1 fantasy points (6 receptions, 65 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied 14.9 fantasy points -- 16-of-33 (48.5%), 207 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 46 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Houston has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Texans have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

