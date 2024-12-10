Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the New York Giants and their sixth-ranked pass defense (194.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jackson's next game versus the Giants, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jackson vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.5

22.5 Projected Passing Yards: 225.98

225.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.65

1.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.37

60.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 321.4 fantasy points this season (24.7 per game), Jackson is the top player in fantasy football right now.

Through his last three games, Jackson has completed 55-of-91 throws for 621 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 62.9 total fantasy points (21.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 140 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one TD.

Jackson has compiled 1,191 passing yards (96-of-143) with 12 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 119.4 fantasy points (23.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 177 yards rushing on 30 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for 52 rushing yards on nine carries (for 34.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 was his worst of the season, as he posted 14.9 fantasy points. He passed for 207 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this season.

Five players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.