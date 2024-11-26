Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the third-ranked pass defense in the league (175.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Jackson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jackson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.7

21.7 Projected Passing Yards: 242.63

242.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.30

51.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 296.0 fantasy points this season (24.7 per game), Jackson is the No. 1 player in fantasy football right now.

In his last three games, Jackson has put up 70.4 fantasy points (23.5 per game), completing 57-of-88 throws for 674 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 94 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Jackson has posted 118.2 fantasy points (23.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,243 yards on 96-of-145 passing, with 12 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 144 rushing yards on 30 carries with one TD.

The peak of Jackson's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he piled up 34.4 fantasy points with 52 rushing yards on nine carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson's matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 was his worst of the season, as he put up 14.9 fantasy points. He passed for 207 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Philadelphia has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Eagles have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.