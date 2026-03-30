Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Lakers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNMT

The Los Angeles Lakers (48-26) host the Washington Wizards (17-57) after winning eight straight home games. The Lakers are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 30, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Lakers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -16.5 235.5 -1786 +980

Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (89.4%)

Lakers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 40-33-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 32 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 38 times.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 74 opportunities (55.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 20 times in 38 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in 21 of 36 home games (58.3%), compared to 17 of 38 road games (44.7%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (18-19-0). Away, it is .378 (14-23-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 37) than away (21 of 37) this year.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 6.0 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Austin Reaves averages 23.6 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 67.4% from the field (second in NBA).

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 0.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 10.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Wizards receive 8.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 12.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

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