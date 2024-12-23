Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Lakers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-12) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (12-17) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 6-point favorites. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSDET. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6 222.5 -225 +188

Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (74.8%)

Lakers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 14 times in 28 games with a set spread.

The Pistons are 14-13-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 11 times out of 29 chances.

Pistons games this year have hit the over 51.7% of the time (15 out of 29 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (7-5-0) than it has in road affairs (7-9-0).

In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in 12 opportunities this season (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-7-1). Away, it is .562 (9-6-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 13) than away (eight of 16) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 26.9 points, 11.8 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field.

LeBron James averages 23 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 17.2 points, 5 assists and 3.7 boards.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averages 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24 points for the Pistons, plus 7.1 boards and 9.7 assists.

The Pistons are getting 17.4 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons receive 13.5 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 6.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Per game, Malik Beasley gets the Pistons 16.4 points, 3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pistons receive 9.2 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 9.2 boards and 2.3 assists.

