Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (38-21) are favored (-8.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (17-44) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup has an over/under of 230.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8.5 230 -330 +265

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (81.9%)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 33-24-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 25-35-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 27 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 35 of 61 opportunities (57.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 30 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 29 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (43.3%) than road games (48.3%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (16-13-1) than on the road (9-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more frequently at home (18 of 30, 60%) than on the road (17 of 31, 54.8%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 8 boards and 8.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, 6 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Luka Doncic averages 26.5 points, 8.3 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 8.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

The Pelicans are getting 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Yves Missi.

Per game, Dejounte Murray gets the Pelicans 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 24.3 points, 7.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He is draining 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

