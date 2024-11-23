Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Anthony Davis (second, 31.3 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-5) host Nikola Jokic (third, 30 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (8-6) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT. The Lakers are 4-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 232.5 -188 +158

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.4%)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Nuggets are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total nine times out of 14 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over 10 times in 14 opportunities (71.4%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (3-4-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, Denver is 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-1 ATS (.333).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, six of eight) compared to on the road (66.7%, four of six).

Lakers Leaders

Davis averages 31.3 points, 11.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 24 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 11.7 points, 1.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 30 points for the Nuggets, plus 14 rebounds and 11.5 assists.

The Nuggets get 18.2 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 55.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Jamal Murray averages 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists. He is sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.1 points, 4.2 boards and 5.9 assists. He is making 36% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

