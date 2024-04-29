Lakers vs. Nuggets: Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers finally closed a game against the Denver Nuggets over the weekend, cutting the Nuggets' series lead to 3-1. However, it may be too little too late as the Nuggets are back home for Game 5. Will Denver close the series tonight and move on to a second-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Los Angeles managed to win Game 4 as a 3.5-point underdog. They will need to flourish in the underdog role once again as Denver is favored by 7.0 points in Game 5, per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds.

Let's break down the matchup and circle the most intriguing bet for Game 5.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Lakers-Nuggets Betting Odds

Date and Time: Monday, April 29th at 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Nuggets -7 (-110)

Total: 216.5

Moneyline:

Lakers: +235

Nuggets: -290

Lakers vs. Nuggets Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Lakers: nERD: 54.1 (17th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 115.9 (15th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.8 (16th) Pace: 101.2 (4th) Against-the-Spread Record: 38-44

Nuggets: nERD: 65.9 (4th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 118.3 (4th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.9 (9th) Pace: 97.1 (27th) Against-the-Spread Record: 37-42-3



Lakers vs. Nuggets Best Bet

The Lakers finally got the monkey off their back in Game 4, snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Nuggets. L.A. couldn't ask for much more in Game 4.

LeBron James (30 points) and Anthony Davis (25 points and 23 rebounds) continued to produce, and Austin Reaves is logging 21.5 points per game (PPG) over his last two outings. D'Angelo Russell turned in a 21-point performance following a stinker in Game 4 (zero points).

The starting lineup is clicking at the right time, but coming back from a 3-0 lead is a near-impossible task. No team in NBA history has ever won a series after trailing 3-0, but Los Angeles is hoping to stay alive for as long as possible.

Considering the Lakers' 11-point win in the last matchup, I believe they have enough to cover the spread on Monday. L.A. did not squander another huge lead; they held a double-digit margin for nearly the entire second half. Perhaps the Lakers learned their lesson from Game 2 when they blew a 20-point cushion.

Two areas make me confident for Los Angeles cover. One, the Lakers have won the paint battle in back-to-back games after losing it in the first two matchups. Two, L.A. won the rebounding battle for the first time in this series on Saturday. Of course, this took a monumental 23-rebound performance from Davis, but AD has dominated in this series with 30.5 PPG and 15.8 rebounds per game (RPG). Davis capable of another big outing today.

Plus, Reaves has finally shown signs of life. Russell was also terrific in Game 4, providing a team-high +15 plus/minus. If the Lakers are getting exceptional guard play alongside LeBron and AD, this team is very dangerous.

We can't overlook Jamal Murray's questionable status for tonight, as well. Murray is the third-leading scorer for the Nuggets in the playoffs (21.5 PPG) while carrying a team-high 30.1% usage rate during the postseason.

Regardless of Murray's status, I still like the Lakers to cover. Of course, no Murray would be a big deal, and if he plays, LeBron found ways to consistently attack Murray in one-on-one matchups in Game 4. L.A. also limited Aaron Gordon to only seven points in Game 4 after he totaled 18.3 PPG in the previous three contests.

Without Murray, Denver's entire offense could lean on Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., and we know MPJ has always been a streaky scorer.

Following exceptional showings from the Lakers' backcourt and L.A. winning the paint and rebounding battles, I love Los Angeles to cover the spread. The Lakers at +235 to win is enticing, as well.

