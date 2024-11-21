Lakers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 21

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-4) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (9-6) at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024 as 4.5-point favorites. The Magic have also won six games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 216.5 -196 +164

Lakers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (58.3%)

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 8-7-0 this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 15 chances this season.

The Magic have hit the over 40% of the time this season (six of 15 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

When playing at home, the Lakers exceed the over/under 57.1% of the time (four of seven games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (four of seven contests).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). Away, it is .250 (2-6-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (two of seven), and 50% of the time away (four of eight).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 30.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 8.1 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 22.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Magic are getting 8.5 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Anthony Black.

Per game, Moritz Wagner gives the Magic 12.4 points, 4.5 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

