Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-19) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-39) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena as big, 14.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The over/under is 232 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -14.5 232 -1099 +700

Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (80.6%)

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers are 27-21-2 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 51 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 51 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 54.9% of the time (28 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 24 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 26 opportunities in road games.

In home games, the Lakers exceed the total 50% of the time (12 of 24 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (13 of 26 contests).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-13-0) than at home (10-12-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (43.5%, 10 of 23) than on the road (64.3%, 18 of 28).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 boards.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.2 points, 11.9 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 71% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Jazz are receiving 6.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.