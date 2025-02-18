Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 19

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (13-39) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Lakers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -13.5 223.5 -769 +540

Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (74.2%)

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 28-22-2 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 52 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 27 times this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 36.5% of the time this season (19 of 52 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (16-9-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-13-2).

When playing at home, the Lakers go over the total 52% of the time (13 of 25 games). They've hit the over in 51.9% of road games (14 of 27 contests).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (14-12-3) than away (11-10-2) this year.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 29) than on the road (11 of 23) this year.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Austin Reaves averages 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists for the Hornets.

Miles Bridges averages 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 15.6 points, 9.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 5.1 points, 7 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

