Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-21) host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) after winning three home games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 220 -168 +142

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.7%)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 31-27-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 32-24-2 this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 25 times out of 58 chances.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 58 opportunities (46.6%).

The Clippers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 20 times in 29 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered 11 times in 30 opportunities in away games.

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under in 13 of 29 home games (44.8%), compared to 12 of 30 road games (40%).

The Lakers have been better against the spread at home (18-11-0) than away (14-13-2) this year.

Lakers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 29) than on the road (14 of 29) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.7 points, 5.9 boards and 8.5 assists.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 12.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field (sixth in league).

Norman Powell averages 24.2 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the field.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.9 points for the Lakers, plus 8.1 boards and 8.6 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Per game, Dalton Knecht gets the Lakers 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 8.3 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

