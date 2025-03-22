Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (30-40) are big, 11-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -11 233.5 -500 +385

Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (72.3%)

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 39-28-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 35 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 70 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 36 of 70 set point totals (51.4%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (24-12-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-2).

When playing at home, the Lakers go over the total 44.4% of the time (16 of 36 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 51.5% of games (17 of 33).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (17-17-1). On the road, it is .514 (18-15-2).

Both at home (18 of 35) and on the road (18 of 35), the Bulls' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 51.4% of the time.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic averages 27.4 points, 8.5 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.7 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 53.1% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 13.9 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 19.8 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Coby White.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls receive 9.2 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3 boards and 2 assists.

