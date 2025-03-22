Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and CHSN
The Chicago Bulls (30-40) are big, 11-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Lakers
|-11
|233.5
|-500
|+385
Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lakers win (72.3%)
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Lakers have gone 39-28-2 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have 35 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.
- Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 70 chances this season.
- Bulls games this season have hit the over on 36 of 70 set point totals (51.4%).
- When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (24-12-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-2).
- When playing at home, the Lakers go over the total 44.4% of the time (16 of 36 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 51.5% of games (17 of 33).
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (17-17-1). On the road, it is .514 (18-15-2).
- Both at home (18 of 35) and on the road (18 of 35), the Bulls' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 51.4% of the time.
Lakers Leaders
- LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.
- Luka Doncic averages 27.4 points, 8.5 boards and 7.9 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with 3.4 made treys per contest.
- Rui Hachimura averages 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.
Bulls Leaders
- Nikola Vucevic averages 18.7 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 53.1% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 13.9 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Bulls are receiving 19.8 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Coby White.
- Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Bulls receive 9.2 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3 boards and 2 assists.
