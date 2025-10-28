Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense of the New Orleans Saints (124.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Williams, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Saints.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyren Williams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.32

66.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.91

17.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has put up 89.8 fantasy points in 2025 (12.8 per game), which ranks him 15th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 45 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Williams has amassed 44.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game) as he's rushed for 169 yards and scored one touchdown on 39 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 114 yards on 12 grabs (15 targets) with two TD.

Williams has delivered 68.9 total fantasy points (13.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 72 times for 340 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 149 yards on 17 receptions (22 targets) with three TD.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts (4.6 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing 12 times for 54 yards, with two receptions for 11 yards as a receiver (6.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass versus the Saints this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New Orleans this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Saints this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.